104th Indy Auto Show starts Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 104th Indianapolis Auto Show starts Tuesday at the Indiana Convention Center.

According to organizers, it’s the second-longest-running auto show in the country. 21 auto manufacturers will be displaying their 2018 cars, SUVs, trucks and luxury vans.

Nearly 400 vehicles will be on display.

Vehicle experts will also be on hand to answer questions.

The show runs through Jan. 1. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. December 26 through December 30 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on December 31 and January 1.

Tickets are $7 for adults. Kids 12 and under are free. All military and active police and fire personnel also get in free with an ID.