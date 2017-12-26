Surf & Turf into the new year at Hyde Park

What better way to finish 2017 than with Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse’s take on the classic Surf & Turf?

Executive Chef Braulio De la Torre prepares the popular dish, as well a delicious Lobster Mac & Cheese.

Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse opened October 2016 as its first Indianapolis location. Hyde Park is proud to offer award-winning steaks, fresh seafood and an inventive bar menu including an extensive collection of wines by the glass.

Located downtown Indianapolis at 51 N. Illinois on the corner of Market Street and Illinois Street, Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse provides a personal touch that excels on every level.

The Menu

Hyde Park’s chef-driven menu features variations of its legendary aged prime steaks and continues its tradition of naming signature dishes after area local sports celebrities, like the Andrew Luck and Reggie Wayne steaks. Hyde Park also offers prime dry-aged and Wagyu “Kobe-style” steaks as well as a boutique section including grass fed beef and bison.

Beyond its award-winning steaks, Hyde Park offers a daily blackboard menu of fresh fish and seafood representing all coasts. Rare cuts are featured, including a unique bone-in tuna chop.

The bar features more than 50 reserve and rare spirits, a barrel aged “Indy Manhattan,” a smoked old fashioned presented tableside, and an exclusive Bordeaux blend from R&B Cellars, unique to Hyde Park. The Happy Hour Bar Menu will include small plates, sushi, tenderloin sliders, and flatbreads. The bar also offers a more casual menu of cheese boards, burgers, and a wagyu carpaccio.

The Scene

The restaurant’s rich, stylish décor features lots of comfortable leather seating, colorful fabrics, wood-paneled walls, two fireplaces, lit portrait art and museum-framed oil paintings suspended from the ceiling in a beautiful mezzanine level overlooking the main dining room below.

Hyde Park is open for dinner Monday through Thursday 5-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 5-11 p.m.; times will vary for games, holidays and private events on Sundays. The Bar at Hyde Park opens weekdays at 4:30 p.m.

Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse is an independently owned restaurant.

For more information, visit www.hydeparkrestaurants.com.

About the Chef

Chef Braulio De la Torre recently joined the Hyde Park Restaurant Group as the Executive Chef, Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse -downtown. With an impressive background, loaded with years of high-level restaurant experience, Chef Braulio brings a wealth of talent to the Culinary Team at Hyde Park.

After receiving his ACF Certification at the Brown Palace Hotel-Denver, Colorado, Chef Braulio accepted a position as Chef d’ Cuisine with Omni Hotels and Resorts.

During a 12-year stint with Omni, Chef Braulio was assigned to a number of Omni Hotels throughout the southwestern United States, providing him with invaluable culinary career experience. Chef Braulio was ultimately promoted to Executive Chef, Omni Hotel- Indianapolis.

Prior to joining the Hyde Park Group as Executive Chef, Braulio further added to his culinary expertise at successful restaurant operations such as Morton’s Steakhouse, Bravo Cucina and Seasons 52.

Surf and Turf

Ingredients:

Steak of Your Choice

Salt and Pepper (To Taste)

Lobster Tail (Size of Your Choice)

4 oz. BeurreMonte

Lemon Garnish

Procedure:

Season your steak with salt and pepper and cook to your desired temperature

Spilt the tail down the center with knife, pull meat out of the tail leaving meat attached at tail, remove the vein and rinse off;

Place in the beurremonte and turn on low heat; depending on the size of the tail it could take 8 minutes for a 6 oz. tail or 15 to 20 minutes for a 1 lbs. lobster tail (you are looking for 145⁰ internal temperature to know the lobster tail is done)

If you like to have a little color or sear on your lobster tail, place in a hot sauté pan for 2 minutes and place in to the buerremonte. (You’ll want to cook it less in there due to searing it)

Place the steak on the plate with the lobster stacked up next to it

Use the beurremonteon the side to enhance the lobster as a butter sauce (dip)

BeurreMonte:

½ oz. White Vinegar

1 cup Water

1 Tbs. Chopped Shallots

1 lbs. Unsalted Butter

Procedure:

Place water, shallots and vinegar in a medium sized sauce pot on high heat and bring to a boil

Turn the temperature to medium and slowly add the butter in stirring until all butter is incorporated (should look like a butter sauce)

Strain and it’s ready for your lobster