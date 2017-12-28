Gov. Holcomb names new DCS Director

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has named a new head of the Department of Child Services.

Holcomb announced Terry Stigdon as the next head of DCS Thursday afternoon.

In making the announcement, Holcomb praised Stidgon’s credentials and experience in the field.

“Terry has in-depth, firsthand experience in the issues faced by the children and families served by Indiana’s Department of Child Services,” Holcomb said. “She has dedicated her life to saving and improving the lives of young Hoosiers, and she will bring a passion for this critically important work. Working in partnership with Dr. Walthall at the Family and Social Services Administration and Dr. Box at the Department of Health, Terry will help our state improve DCS service to children in need.”

Stigdon, who is currently the clinical director at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health, replaces Mary Beth Bonaventura.

Bonaventura stepped down from her position in early December with a resignation letter that was highly critical of Holcomb and his administration.

Stigdon is set to begin her new job on Jan. 22.