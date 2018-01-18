IMPD seeks pair who robbed Subway with semiautomatic weapons

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police detectives are seeking help to find two people who robbed a sandwich shop while armed with semiautomatic weapons in December.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department issued a “Wanted for Robbery” alert with photos of the pair Thursday. The Subway at 1135 N. Arlington Ave. was robbed about 12:15 p.m. Dec. 21.

The female was wearing a red sweatshirt with “DO IT” printed on the front, a black hood, black sweatpants with “NIKE” printed on the left leg, and black and white shoes.

The male was wearing a black hooded coat, tan pants and black shoes. He held customers at gunpoint, police said.

Both fled eastbound on foot with money from the shop.

If you have information on this case, call Daniel Rosenburg, the lead detective on the case, at 317-327-3469. Information can also be sent anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or crimetips.org.