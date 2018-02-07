Workout Wednesday: Build Muscle Endurance

How much do you know about muscle endurance?

On today’s Indy Style, Firefighter Tim tells us, “Muscular endurance is extremely important in everyday life as well as in sports and in physically demanding jobs, such as firefighting. It is important because the more endurance you have, the longer you will be able to perform tasks without becoming fatigued or injured. Sure, when I was a teenager, I liked to talk about how much weight I could bench for a one time rep but, in the reality of life with most jobs, tasks, and sports, it’s more important to be able to repeat movements 10, 20, or 30 times than it is to lift 300lbs one time.”

Here’s Tim’s workout routine to help build muscle endurance:

1: Start with weighted shadow boxing for 45 second with a 15 second rest and repeat this for three sets.

2: Bent over row into curl. Use a weight you can do 20 to 30 reps. Rest 30 to 45 seconds in between sets, complete 3 sets of this.

3: Static hold shoulder raises. You will hold for 30 seconds lateral then front, rest for 30 to 45 seconds in between sets, complete 3 sets.

4: Single arm chest press 20 reps per arm for 3 sets rests 30 to 45 seconds between sets.

5: Dumbbell swing/ or kettle bell swing, complete 30 seconds for 3 sets rest 30 seconds between sets.

6: Speed squats 15 to 20 reps complete 3 sets, rest in between sets for 30 to 45 seconds.

Twitter: @firemantimcfd