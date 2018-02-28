WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 to broadcast 130 Cubs & White Sox games in 2018

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV, the CW affiliate and WNDY (MyINDY-TV 23), the myNetworkTV affiliate, owned by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. serving the Indianapolis, IN market (DMA #28), announced that the stations will once again serve as the local home of the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox for the 2018 Major League Baseball season. WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 will broadcast 130 Cubs and White Sox games.

“WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 are thrilled to once again bring Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox into Central Indiana homes in 2018,” said Randy Ingram, VP and General Manager of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23. “Fans and advertisers can once again look forward to a broadcast schedule including five pre-season and 125 regular season games this year. As the local TV home for the Cubs and White Sox, WISH-TV will also serve as a primary source for local news and sports coverage for these baseball franchises, delivering coverage to Central Indiana viewers.”

The Chicago Cubs quest to return to the World Series will include 78 games on WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23. Led by the likes of Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Kyle Schwarber and Jon Lester, the Cubs will look to build off a 2017 season in which they won 92 games and advanced all the way to the National League Championship series. Fans on the north side are expected to have ample opportunities to raise the “W” flag in 2018.

As for the Chicago White Sox, the rebuild begins its second full season on the south side of the city. Jose Abreu and Avisail Garcia lead the way for a young core line-up which includes Yoan Moncada and Reynaldo Lopez. At some point this season Michael Kopech, who has one of the best arms in minor league baseball, should arrive which will give the franchise a boost in the bull-pen. WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 will broadcast 56 White Sox games this season.

The full Cubs and White Sox broadcast schedule for all 130 games can be viewed at WISHTV.com. WISH-TV and, sister station, MyINDY-TV 23 will broadcast the games produced, by WGN Sports and WLS in high definition.