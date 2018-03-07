Funeral procession route for slain Deputy Jacob Pickett

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office has announced the route for the funeral procession of slain Deputy Jacob Pickett.

The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Connection Pointe Christian Church, 1800 N. Green St., Brownsburg. Pickett went to high school in Brownsburg. Pickett will be buried at the Heroes of Public Safety site at Crown Hill Cemetery, 700 38th St., Indianapolis, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lebanon Schools also announced plans to close early for the funeral procession. Lebanon High School and Lebanon Middle School will be released at noon. Elementary students will be released at 1 p.m. There will be no afternoon preschool, and developmental preschool at Harney Elementary will be dismissed at 11 a.m. Students involved in extracurricular activities or special events should contact their coach or adviser for information. Here are the turn-by-turn directions for the funeral procession route: From Connection Point Church, Brownsburg: State Road 267 (Green St.) South

To State Road 136 (Main St.) East

To Odell St South

To County Road 400 N (Airport Road) East

To Ronald Reagan Parkway North

To 56th Street West

To Northfield Drive North

To State Road 267 North

To Boone County Lebanon: State Road 267 north to Perry Worth Road

North on Perry Worth Road to County Road 100 South

West onto Indianapolis Avenue

North to Main Street West

To Meridian Street North

To Washington Street West

To State Road 39 (Lebanon Street) South

To Interstate 65 South Whitestown/Zionsville: I-65 South to Exit 138

South on Indianapolis Road

To State Road 267

Cross State Road 267 Continuing on Indianapolis Road

To Whitestown Parkway

East on Whitestown Parkway Download the WISH-TV app for your iPhone/iPad in the App Store

Download the WISH-TV app in the Google Play store

Like WISH-TV on Facebook