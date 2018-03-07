Funeral procession route for slain Deputy Jacob Pickett

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office has announced the route for the funeral procession of slain Deputy Jacob Pickett.
The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Connection Pointe Christian Church, 1800 N. Green St., Brownsburg. Pickett went to high school in Brownsburg. Pickett will be buried at the Heroes of Public Safety site at Crown Hill Cemetery, 700 38th St., Indianapolis, according to the sheriff’s office.
Lebanon Schools also announced plans to close early for the funeral procession. Lebanon High School and Lebanon Middle School will be released at noon. Elementary students will be released at 1 p.m. There will be no afternoon preschool, and developmental preschool at Harney Elementary will be dismissed at 11 a.m. Students involved in extracurricular activities or special events should contact their coach or adviser for information.
Here are the turn-by-turn directions for the funeral procession route:
From Connection Point Church, Brownsburg:
- State Road 267 (Green St.) South
- To State Road 136 (Main St.) East
- To Odell St South
- To County Road 400 N (Airport Road) East
- To Ronald Reagan Parkway North
- To 56th Street West
- To Northfield Drive North
- To State Road 267 North
- To Boone County
Lebanon:
- State Road 267 north to Perry Worth Road
- North on Perry Worth Road to County Road 100 South
- West onto Indianapolis Avenue
- North to Main Street West
- To Meridian Street North
- To Washington Street West
- To State Road 39 (Lebanon Street) South
- To Interstate 65 South
Whitestown/Zionsville:
- I-65 South to Exit 138
- South on Indianapolis Road
- To State Road 267
- Cross State Road 267 Continuing on Indianapolis Road
- To Whitestown Parkway
- East on Whitestown Parkway