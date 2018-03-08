Man fails to show in court after crashing into house, boy inside it

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A warrant has been issued for an Indianapolis man after he did not show up in court to face criminal charges of crashing a Ford Mustang into a home in his west side neighborhood.

About 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9, police said, Fausto Martel drove his car through the front door of a house in the 6600 block of Doris Drive. Martel lives in the same block, court records show. The car hit a large boulder in front of the home and sent it into the residence. Inside the house, the car also knocked over a 16-year-old boy, who escaped with minor injuries. Three other people in the home near Doris and Farley drives were unharmed.

Another male in the car became trapped in the crash, Wayne Township Fire Department Capt. Michael D. Pruitt said. That male was freed and taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition.

The Harris family said it was the third car to strike their home in the last five years. Neighbors and a few local city leaders later called for improvements on the street to avoid another crash into the house.

Martel faces charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, failure to remain at the scene of an accident causing bodily injury, leaving the scene of an accident, and knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without every receiving a license.

He was scheduled for a Thursday afternoon court hearing, but failed to appear, resulting in the issue of a warrant for his arrest. His initial online jail listing said he had been detained by U.S. Immigration. He was not listed in online jail records on Thursday night.