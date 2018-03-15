IPS to offer free breakfast, lunch during spring break

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools announced it will continue free breakfast and lunch service to anyone 18 and younger at select locations during spring break.

The service will be offered March 20-30. Ten locations will offer breakfast, and 20 will offer lunch. The Bus Stop Cafe also will make stops at several community sites.

IPS served nearly 7,700 meals during spring break in 2017. This year’s goal is to serve more than 8,000 meals.

March 19 is a snow makeup day for most of the district, and many schools will be in session.