St. Joseph Table Dinner: A delicious celebration of Italian heritage

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Happening this weekend: A celebration of Italian heritage in Indianapolis. The Saint Joseph Table Dinner fundraiser for the Italian Heritage Society of Indiana is set to take place.

The annual dinner is a fundraiser for not only the society but also for Holy Rosary Church on East Street in Indianapolis. Saint Joseph Day is March 19, usually during lent and right near Saint Patrick’s Day.

The origins of the Italian American version of St. Joseph Day most likely date back to medieval Sicily. In the Catholic Church St Joseph Day is a very important holiday.

President of the Italian Heritage Society of Indiana, Silvana Martini Schuster, was born in Italy and moved to America when she was eight years old. She says it’s important to keep traditions like this going to keep the next generation connected to their ancestors.

“We emphasize family events,” said Schuster. “That’s why we emphasize picnics and these kind of dinners. We say bring the children because that’s how you teach them. You do a tarantella or two then you listen to music and singing and a couple of stories and that’s how it helps.”

You can still register for the dinner, which is 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Matteo’s Restaurant on 86th street. It costs $25 for salad, spaghetti and meatballs and tiramisu.

For more information on the St. Joseph Table Dinner, click here.