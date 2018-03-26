Man arrested for allegedly attacking mother, sister of fallen Deputy Carl Koontz inside courthouse

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — One man is in custody after officials said he attacked the mother and sister of slain Deputy Carl Koontz inside the Howard County Courthouse.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. Monday when 36-year-old Bryson Small allegedly attacked 27-year-old Alice Koontz and 54-year-old Jackie Koontz when the two were in court for a paternity hearing.

Witnesses said Small walked toward the two before he knocked both to the floor, striking each woman several times.

Bystanders later assisted officials in subduing Small and helping to protect the women.

An infant that was present at the time, Amelia Koontz, was not injured the incident.

Alice and Jackie both suffered facial and head injuries in the attack; Alice was unconscious prior to being transported to the hospital for facial and head injuries while Jackie was later treated and released.

Small faces charges of battery against a public safety officer, battery resulting in bodily injury, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, attempted involuntary manslaughter and neglect of dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.

He is currently booked inside the Howard County Jail.