Tuesday’s business headlines

Disneyland cuts ticket prices to $50, but there’s a catch

Disneyland will have a bargain price over the summer, but there’s a catch.

The California theme park requires visitors to purchase three-day, one-park tickets that are only valid for admission Mondays through Thursdays.

The price of the total package costs $149 for children and $249 for adults, which works out to just under $50 per day for kids and $83 per day for adults.

By comparison, a one-day/one-park ticket on a weekday costs between $104 and $194.

Only 13.4% of renters believe they can own a home

The share of American renters who believe that they will one day be able to afford a home fell to a record low 13.4%, according to a report from the New York Federal Reserve.

There’s not a lot of good news on the renting front, either. Respondents expect rental costs to increase by 9.7% over the next year. Despite prospects for the fed to cut interest rates before the end of 2024, respondents think mortgage rates are only going to go higher.

Report: People can’t stop spending to ‘spave’

Americans can’t stop “spaving”.

That’s when you spend a lot to save money, like shopping at Costco.

Financial analysis say the opportunities for so-called “spaving” are nearly everywhere, whether it’s the lure of a “limited-time deal” or “buy one, get one free” or tacking on additional items to get a bigger discount or simply to reach the free shipping threshold.

However, spending to save can lead to excessive buying habits and high-interest credit card debt.

Study: 1/3 of workers feel ‘uninspired’ at work

More than a third of Americans have never felt more uninspired at work than they do now, according to a report by Talker Research for coworking company Life Time Work.

The survey found that 37% of those who have a work routine consider it to be stale, especially those who work fully in-person.

Krispy Kreme bakes up mini donuts for mother’s day

Krispy Kreme is celebrating Mother’s Day with a new collection of mini doughnuts.

The collection will be available in a 16-count box that also includes four mini original glazed doughnuts.

The mini-doughnuts will be available in three new varieties: chocolate cookie crumble, iced rose, and strawberry iced heart doughnut.

Mother’s Day is this Sunday, May 12.