Man found fatally shot in crashed car outside home on south side

Latest: The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the man found dead in a crashed car as 25-year-old Yasar Jamal Oliver Burnett Jr.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found fatally shot Monday afternoon inside a crashed car in the front yard of a home on the city’s south side, Indianapolis police say.

According to Marion County’s computer-assisted dispatch system, Indianapolis Fire Department was sent shortly before 3:30 p.m. Monday to a report of a vehicle fire with a gunshot scene in the 900 block of West Stop 11 Road.

A couple of minutes later, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent to a report of a personal-injury accident and a person shot in the same vicinity, at Railroad Road and West Stop 11 Road. That’s about a 25-minute drive south of downtown Indianapolis.

IMPD says its officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle off the road and in a yard.

The man, who IMPD did not immediately identify, was found dead inside the car, police at the scene told News 8.

Investigators think the car was in a crash at the intersection of Railroad Street and West Stop 11 Road before the vehicle ended up in the home’s front yard.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to call IMPD Detective Jose Torres at 317-327-3475 or e-mail the detective at jose.torres@indy.gov.

This story includes information from News 8’s Adam Pinsker at the crime scene.