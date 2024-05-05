Dog pulls fire alarm at Carmel pet grooming business

Carmel, Indiana, Firefighter Tim Griffin poses with a dog May 4, 2024, at the Canine Cloud Nine pet grooming business. (Photo Provided/Carmel Fire Department via Facebook)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Labrador retriever pulled a fire alarm Saturday at a dog grooming business, the Carmel Fire Department says.

Sometime before 2 p.m. Saturday, the alarm brought firefighters to the Carmel City Center business at 885 Monon Green Blvd. That’s off South Range Line Road south of City Center Drive, aka 126th Street.

No fire was found.

On social media, the fire department reported, “Upon entry, workers at Canine Cloud Nine explained they had a client who was ready to leave and pulled the alarm to expedite the process. The culprit was identified as ‘Bear’, a black lab.

“We explained the importance of triggering false alarms to Bear and the other dogs, who promised not to do it again.

“Crews had to remain on scene waiting for maintenance to arrive and reset the alarm, which gave us plenty of time to play with the pups!”