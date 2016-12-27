Pagano responds to those saying it’s time for him to go

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Colts head coach Chuck Pagano is responding to those saying it’s time for him to go.

The Colts will miss the playoffs for the second straight season.

Pagano won 11 games in each of his first three seasons, then eight last season and seven so far this season.

Some fans say that’s not good enough and think someone else should be coach.

Pagano says calls like that come with the territory, but he does think about his family.

“I can deal with it. I hate it for my wife, and my kids and family that have to read it and whatever. Try to calm them down, tell them to keep their blinders and ear muffs on. They hate losing more than they love winning. They are passionate, passionate, passionate about this football team and this organization,” Pagano said.

Do you think the Colts should let Pagano go? Take the poll below.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...