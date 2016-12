INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Butler University men’s basketball team diverted to Pittsburgh after flight trouble.

The team tweeted at 12:30 a.m. Friday that their plane was diverted due to cabin pressure issues.

They safely landed in Pennsylvania.

Butler was returning from New York after dropping the Big East opener to Saint John’s.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...