Company recalling cheese tortilla chips due to potential contamination

(WISH) – Those who purchased the 2.25 oz Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips created by Mikesell’s Potato Chip Company, are urged to return the them for a full refund due to a potential contamination.

According to a release, the chips could be contaminated with Salmonella, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Those infected could experience the following symptoms:

Fever

Diarrhea (which may be bloody)

Nausea

Vomiting and abdominal pain

Arterial infections

Endocarditis

Arthritis

The recalled chips were distributed in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan and Illinois.

The product being recalled is described as:

2.25 ounces

Package marked with UPC # 071104005543 (on the back)

Sell by date of FEB2016, FEB1617 on upper right corner.

No illnesses have been reported.

If you have any questions, you are asked to contact the company at 1-937-228-9400.

