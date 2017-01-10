ISP: Tippecanoe Co. crash turns up stolen car

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Indiana State Police said a car that crashed on Interstate 65 in Tippecanoe County Monday night was stolen.

The crash happened a little after 11:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-65, a few miles south of the State Road 38 exit.

When troopers arrived on scene, they found a 1998 dark colored Volvo had crashed into the cable barriers. Nobody was inside the vehicle.

State police eventually learned the car had been stolen at gunpoint a few days earlier in Gary, Indiana.

While searching for suspects, state police said they were able to track down three people walking nearby on County Road 900 East and County Road 700 South. All three were picked up for questioning.

Troopers later arrested 19-year-old Sherrode Dreshaun Le-Narde Stamps of Gary. He also had an active warrant out of Lake County for vehicle theft. Police did not release information on the second man involved.

A juvenile girl was located with the two men. She had been reported missing to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and is being held for the Department of Children and Family Services out of Indy.

