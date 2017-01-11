The Gadget Guy shares products to improve your home

So handy, so cool! Check out these latest gadgets for your home, courtesy of David Novak, The Gadget Guy!

PRODUCTS:

Nanoleaf Aurora

$199; www.nanoleaf.me

The Nanoleaf Aurora is a smart lighting system made up of triangular panels that snap together into various configurations – from artistic to functional. It’s the perfect fusion of lighting design and technology, creating the perfect ambience in any space. You can create custom lighting animations using the Nanoleaf app; then watch them come to life right before your eyes. The Aurora has a single power supply (plugged into an outlet) that controls up to 30 panels with WiFi. It’s the ideal lighting product if you love to design and just want to add some fun and excitement to your home, apartment, condo or office.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lhUBRxabhxk

RYOBI ONE+ Super Combo Kit

$129; www.ryobitools.com

This kit includes everything you may need to tackle every project around the house: a drill, circular saw, reciprocating saw, two batteries and a charger is included. This kit is powered by new lithium-ion batteries, the very best value in lithium-ion performance. They offer up to 20% more runtime, hold a charge 4X longer and are 45% lighter weight than Ni-Cd batteries. Batteries stored on the IntelliPort charger are conditioned for peak performance. Available for purchase at Home Depot.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SDeUwML8qLE

Milwaukee M18 Fuel Surge Hydraulic Driver Kit

$249; www.milwaukeetool.com

The M18 FUEL SURGE ¼”Hex Hydraulic Driver features Milwaukee’s new Fluid-Drive Hydraulic Powertrain, which results in 50% quieter operation, 3X less vibration for smoother operation, and faster driving speeds. The brushless motor delivers up to 0-3,000 RPM with constant power output to drive screws faster. Redlink Plus Intelligence prevents damage to the tool and battery caused by overloading or overheating. Use with the Red Lithium Compact Battery Pack or Extended Capacity Battery Pack, which deliver more work per charge. Its compact size and weight allow access to tighter areas and reduce user fatigue. The built-in LED light illuminates work surfaces in dark locations.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uRln7XUGcZA

Milwaukee M18/M12 Wireless Speaker

$149.95; www.milwaukeetool.com

The M12 Wireless Speaker uses Bluetooth to pair with portable electronic devices and stream music from up to 100 feet away. The premium six speaker design provides unmatched clarity of sound with booming bass, clear mids and sharp highs. Paired with a 40W dual channel digital amplifier, the speaker produces big sound to fill any room. Heavy duty construction features impact resistant side caps and a reinforced honeycomb grill to withstand drops and abuse. Compatible with all M18 and M12 batteries or able to run off of AC power.

Video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=CqHz_PpLZpY

LockSmart Mini

$69.99; www.dogandbonecases.com

The patented LockSmart Mini is much more than a lock. Through one mobile device, users can open and manage multiple locks without a single key, share with others instantly and track. LockSmart Mini bestows keyless security – no keys to lose or mistakenly end up in the wrong hands; yet it features the highest Bluetooth security standard. The LockSmart Mini padlock is tough and weatherproof, and includes a long lasting, fast re-chargeable lithium-ion battery with prompts for recharging. Simply download the app, pair it with LockSmart and you’re done. No more keys!

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bMSBWw2bPuo

