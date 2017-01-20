Family-fun theater productions with Indy With Kids

Theatrical productions are taking the stage across Indianapolis and many of them are a great fit for families! Katy Mann, from Indy with Kids, shares four upcoming productions for Indianapolis-area families.

The Young Actors Theater has teamed up with the Indianapolis Museum of Art for a unique show, art meets stage. Mysteries at the IMA are two stories performed by young people in grades 4 -12. More info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mysteries-at-the-ima-tickets-29793683710

The Little Mermaid swims into the Murat Theatre February 7 – 12. Tickets: http://iwk.us/2jezYaE

The popular children’s theatre program at Beef and Boards is back with crowd favorite, Pinkalicious on February 17th. Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat also opens in February. http://beefandboards.com/index.html

Perfect for preschool aged children, Stuart Little will appear as a part of the Exploring Stages program at the Indiana Repertory Theatre.

Also at the IRT, The Cay opens on January 28. The award winning novel is adapted for the stage. http://www.irtlive.com/plays-and-events/calendar/2017/january

Find even more family friendly events on www.indywithkids.com.

