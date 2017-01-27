IMPD investigation results in arrest, confiscation of drugs, shotgun and vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An investigation conducted by members of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department ended in the arrest of a man suspected of drug trafficking.

According to IMPD, tips and several months worth of surveillance determined that the suspected drug trafficker was 42-year-old Samuel Nelson III.

Police said that on Thursday Jan. 26, officers observed Nelson exiting a house in the 3700 block of Dequincy Street, getting into a vehicle, suspected of transporting illegal drugs.

It was at that time, that officers conducted a traffic stop, utilizing a K-9 officer. The canine indicated the possible presence of illegal narcotics. The suspect was found to be in possession of a shotgun and one-quarter pound of methamphetamine.

A search warrant for the Dequincy Street residence was then obtained. During the search of the house, officer discovered more uncut methamphetamine.

The investigation then lead officers to a house in Brownsburg, which they believed to be the suspect’s primary residence. There officers found nearly $25,000 in cash and vehicle thought to be used or purchased to assist in the drug trafficking.

In total, nearly three pound of uncut methamphetamine, $26,0000 in cash, a shotgun and a vehicle were all seized by officers.

Nelson was taken into custody and faces preliminary charges of dealing and possession of methamphetamine.

