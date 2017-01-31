New Indiana mayor replaces pick to head state highway agency

FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) – A central Indiana city has a new mayor, replacing its previous leader who stepped down to become the state’s highway commissioner.

Republican precinct committee members in Franklin voted 14-7 Monday night to select City Councilman Steve Barnett as mayor. The Daily Journal reports Barnett was sworn in immediately to complete the term of former Mayor Joe McGuinness that runs through the end of 2019.

McGuinness resigned in early January after new Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed him to lead the state Department of Transportation. McGuinness had been mayor of the 25,000-person city since 2012.

Barnett has served eight years on the City Council, including five years as its president.

