Montgomery Co. man’s death remains unsolved

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – The death of a Montgomery County man remains unsolved years after the investigation began.

According to the Indiana State Police, police arrived at a residence in the 8700 block East State Road 234 in Ladoga on Jan 29, 2012 to find Sam Kessler murdered.

Authorities were initially responding to a 911 call just before 11:30 a.m. from a business acquaintance of Kessler. The business acquaintance asked police to check on Kessler because he was unable to get a hold of him.

Upon arriving at Kessler’s residence, the front door was ajar and Kessler was found dead in the bedroom with wounds to his body suggesting foul play. Police also said that Kessler had spoken to relatives around 11 a.m. on Jan. 28. Police believe the murder happened between 11 a.m. on the 28 and 11:30 a.m. the 29.

While the investigation into this unsolved murder continues, leads and tips have fallen off. Any one with information on this case is asked to contact the Indiana State Police at 765-567-2125 or the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department at 765-362-3740.

