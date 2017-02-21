Police: Indiana man shoots wall, fires at officer over alarm system

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) Daniel S. Vanderpool told police he just wanted to turn his alarm system off. Instead, police were called to his home and he allegedly fired a shot at an investigating officer during a nearly three-hour ordeal late Sunday.

Officers were called around 10:45 p.m. Sunday to a home at 2204 Dubois Drive on the northeast side of Warsaw on a report of a hold-up alarm. Police arrived at the home and found the front door glass broken, according to a report.

Police then spotted a shirtless middle-aged man inside of the home, yelling. The man then reportedly made eye contact with one officer, crouched down and fired a shot toward him. The officer was not struck.

Officers tried to get the man to drop his weapons and come out of the home, but he refused and said he would shoot officers, the report said. The Warsaw Police Emergency Response Team was then called in and, after negotiations failed, fired several gas canisters into the home. Around 1:30 a.m., the man walked out of the front door and was arrested.

The 54-year-old Vanderpool was arrested on initial charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. He was the owner of the home the incident unfolded at.

Police reportedly found three handguns and a shotgun that had been fired, the report said. The alarm panel in the home had been torn off the wall, and another bullet hole was found in the home, according to police.

Investigators believe Vanderpool was “extremely intoxicated and on several medications” at the time. Police said he became upset when he could not turn off or silence his own alarm system.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...