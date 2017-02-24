Benefit for families of Carroll County teens at The Dock in Delphi

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Businesses and restaurants in Carroll County continue to show their support for the families of Abigail Williams and Libby German.

The Dock “A Landmark Restaurant” in Delphi is planning for a very busy day on Saturday. They are hosting a benefit for the families and will also free have lessons in self defense.

Pamela Wentworth is getting everything ready for the big benefit.

“It’s been crazy, non stop all day today, just going around and just actually collecting all the items people are wanting to donate and with anywhere from food, drinks, and then giveaways,” said Wentworth, restaurant owner. “We’re having raffles and silent auctions and everything to raise money also.’

Wentworth knew she had to do something to help– no matter how big or small.

“Everybody is just pulling together to see what we can do and hopefully they can find the person who did this,” she said.

Wentworth said at her restaurant everyone is family. This is the least they could do to help and give back.

“Actually, one of the little girls that was in the incident, well her mother Anna is one of our full-time servers here and she works here five or six days a week so we feel we should do something,” she said.

As the search continues for the suspect seen in the pictures released by investigators, Wentworth said many parents are worried about their children and their safety.

“I mean people are scared. I’m not going to kid– you know not leaving your kids after dark or anything,” she said.

In hopes to change that, Wenworth said they will also instructors from Impact Zone in Lafayette teach children about self defense.

“Just to try to show them the way to help themselves out from a situation like that again,” she said.

The benefit is happening Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The self defense demonstration starts at 2:00 p.m.

The Dock is located at 9002 W 310 N in Delphi.

