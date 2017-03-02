Police: Man arrested near St. Joe for possession of meth

SAINT JOE, Ind. (WANE) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man for manufacturing and dealing methamphetamine, according to the department.

Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, a sheriff’s deputy responded to the public access site near the Saint Joseph River at County Road 60 and County Road 63. The officer received information about a suspicious vehicle and the possibility of a methamphetamine lab.

As the officer arrived in the area, investigators said the deputy spotted a vehicle leaving the area that matched a description provided to police.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on State Road 1 on the east side of St. Joe. Investigators said the driver, Kenneth Terrill, denied any drug activity.

A K-9 officer was called to the traffic stop and gave a “positive alert” on the vehicle, according to police.

The sheriff’s department said deputies then conducted a search of the vehicle and found several items used to manufacture methamphetamine, methamphetamine products, and items used to ingest drugs.

Terrill faces initial felony charges of dealing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

He is being held in the DeKalb County Jail without bail.

The Indiana State Police Meth Suppression Team was called to seize the meth lab items.

