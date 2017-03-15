Logansport man receives max sentence for attempted murder, burglary

CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Logansport man will spend decades in prison following an attempted murder in the presence of a young child.

A judge has sentenced 21-year old Jose Tomas-Felipe to 52 years in the Department of Corrections.

Prosecutors say shortly after 3 a.m. on June 18, 2016, Tomas-Felipe entered a home through a window and stabbed the victim multiple times as she slept in bed with her 2-year-old child.

The victim fought off the attacker and called for help.

Tomas-Felipe was arrested a short distance away, wearing clothes covered in blood. DNA analysis later confirmed it was the victim’s blood on his clothing.

He pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder and burglary at a plea hearing in February.

At his sentencing hearing, Judge Rick Maughmer gave Tomas-Felipe the maximum sentence on both charges. He cited, as reasons for his sentencing: the defendant’s criminal history, the heinousness of the crime, and the fact the attack was committed while the victim was asleep in her own home and in the presence of multiple children.

Prosecuting attorney Lisa Swaim said they are grateful to police for their work on the case, for protecting this victim and bringing the defendant to justice.

“This was a mother’s worse nightmare – to be sleeping in your own bed with her child, and a stranger came through the window to attack her with a knife. The victim fought off the defendant, which saved her life.”

Swaim said they are proud to stand with her and all victims of violent criminals.

