Scotty’s Brewhouse teams up with Indiana Blood Center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – You can save some money on dinner plans Wednesday by donating blood.

Scotty’s Brewhouse is teaming up with the Indiana Blood Center.

The restaurant says anyone who donated blood at an Indiana Blood Center location on Wednesday will get a $5 gift card to the brewhouse.

“Helping other in need in our community is a deeply rooted value at Scotty’s, and we are very proud of this partnership,” the restaurant chain’s founder said.

Click here for information on Indiana Blood Center locations and how you can make an appointment.

