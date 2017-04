INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Later this month, you’ll have a chance to get moving in a fun run that’s been organized by young people.

The run is called Avon Night Light to benefit Hendricks Regional Health Foundation Prenatal and Pediatric Care.

The 5K will be held April 29 at Hendricks Regional Health YMCA from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information and to register, click here.

Check out the video for more details!

