Ultimate Frisbee spinning into popularity

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — In a sport that demands great focus, communication, and accuracy, ultimate Frisbee has spun its way into popularity.

“It is a real sport, it takes a lot more than people think,” said Eric Hoy.

Think of it as a combination of football and basketball, with a round, spinning object. You advance the Frisbee by throwing ahead to your teammates. The goal? To get the Frisbee into the end zone.

“It’s player officiated. The coaches don’t get into it in terms of calling fouls and stuff like that. There are no refs,” said Kevin Schwartz. “So the players are held to a really high regard.”

And getting this unique sport recognized by the high school, who proudly rocks the team name “Fishers Baja,” has a spicy twist.

“We didn’t just want to be Fishers Ultimate because in the community, everyone has their own name,” said Alex Green. “So I mean, what better than to go back to the roots of where we started?”

The founders of Fishers Baja used to meet up at a field right across from their favorite Taco Bell. And what started as a casual game with friends has turned into a club team here at Fishers High School that’s taking the nation by storm.

“Just the growth in this year alone is really awesome to see. And to think we started playing at Taco Bell just three years ago. And here we are, ranked 19th in the nation,” said Schwartz.

You heard him right. A team with only three years of experience competing has earned bragging rights as one of the top teams in the country. It’s a position some of the players never thought they’d be in.

“The farthest we ever looked was state. We wanted a state championship and we didn’t look anything past that,” said Robby Workman.

And now, the team has a chance to become one of 16 teams to contend for a national title.

“Now that we’re here, we’d like to reach it,” said Workman.

The founders of Fishers Baja will graduate this spring and they have certainly left their marks on that field in Hamilton County.

“Just seeing it grow,” said Lucas Lawyer. “I want to see how in the next years how it will pick up hopefully.”

“I hope it turns into a legacy at this school,” said Green.

A legacy they hope will continue to spin on.

