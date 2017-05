HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Citizens Energy Group and Pittsboro Utilities have notified customers in Hendricks County that they no longer need to boil their water.

Citizens had previously issued a boil advisory following a water main break in Lizton and Pittsboro.

Customers with questions should call 317-924-3311.

