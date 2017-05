INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Ball State University student spoke to WISH-TV Sunday evening after receiving a generous offer from one of his favorite musicians.

Kyle Walsh got a chance to talk to Julian Grace after Nicki Minaj offered to pay his tuition on twitter after asking her followers who needed help with school.

Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!🤷🏽‍♀️ Dead serious. Shld I set it up? https://t.co/czH715u64a — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Minaj then replied to one of Walsh’s tweets after he provided his transcript.

@NICKIMINAJ NIC I STARTED OFF COLLEGE W A B A N G & I REALLY NEED HELP PAYING FOR THE NEXT 3 YEARS PLEASE NIC ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4YFqP1iDgQ — kyle (@KahlDelMinaj) May 7, 2017

How much do u need? https://t.co/bVDuLniheA — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Walsh said that it’s a “surreal” feeling.

Walsh just finished his freshman year as a bio chemistry major.

