CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A neighborhood in Carmel is dealing with high water after yet more rain.

24-Hour News 8’s Brittany Lewis was on Gray Road near Harrison Drive Tuesday morning. That’s just north of 126th Street and south of Main Street.

Water was above the fence lines of some residents.

Some ducks could even be seen floating around.

Randy Ollis estimated that about an inch of rain fell in the area between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m.

