Colts set to honor Peyton Manning with statue, retire jersey

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts have announced plans to honor former Colt Peyton Manning, unveiling a statue in his honor, as well as retiring his jersey and inducting him into the team’s Ring of Honor.

The Colts announced Tuesday that they’d unveil a statue of the famed quarterback on Oct. 7 outside Lucas Oil Stadium. They plan to retire Manning’s jersey the following day, making him the first Colt honored in such a way since the team moved to Indianapolis in 1984, and adding him to a short list of only seven other former Colts whose jerseys have been retired.

“Peyton will always be a Colt,” said Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay. “This will be an event our city, state and Colts fans around the world can celebrate and be proud of.”

In response to Tuesday’s announcement, Manning said, “I am humbled, and I am grateful to Jim and the Irsay family for this tremendous honor.”

In addition to the statue and jersey retirement, Manning will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor during halftime of the Colts game against the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 8.

