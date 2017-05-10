IMPD investigating armed east side robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an east side armed robbery Wednesday morning.

According to IMPD, the incident occurred in parking lot of PLS Check Cashing in the area of East Washington Street and North Sherman Drive.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident.

IMPD: Officers were looking for an armed suspect after a robbery happened in the parking lot of this check cashing store. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/bHqMQawlps — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) May 10, 2017

IMPD had set up a perimeter and were searching the area for the suspect, but have since dropped the perimeter.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

For more on this story, click on the video.

