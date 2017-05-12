Red carpet event to roll out at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There will be a little Hollywood coming to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

A Red carpet for “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul” starts Friday at 7:30 p.m. and cast and crew will be at IMS to help premiere the film.

It’s the second installment of the franchise. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul follows” the Heffley family road trip to attend Meemaw’s 90th birthday party. Things go wrong thanks to a scheme to get to a video gaming convention in Indianapolis of all places. It’s based on one of the best-selling book series of all time and stars Alicia Silverstone, Tom Everett Scott and Jason Ian Drucker.

The movie premieres at 8:30 p.m. in the plaza under the Pagoda. Both Alicia Silverstone and author Jeff Kinney will be waving the green flag for the fourth annual INDYCAR Grand Prix on the IMS road course.

Kinney has an open book signing Saturday morning prior to the race near Pagoda Plaza.

Tickets for the family-friendly event are free, but very limited. Tickets will be distributed through the IMS Kids Club and INDYCAR Nation fan communities, media and social media promotions and at upcoming IMS events.

More details will be shared here and via social media as they become available.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...