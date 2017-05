Bebe Rexha to perform national anthem at 101st Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha will perform the national anthem at the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway made the announcement Tuesday morning.

Her¬†current album is “All Your Fault, Pt. 1” and her single “Me, Myself & I” topped both the Billboard Pop and Rap charts. She has also written for songs Eminem, Rihanna, Pitbull and Selena Gomez.

Rexha said in a statement that she looking forward to her performance before the historic race.

“This will be my first time attending the Indianapolis 500, and I can already feel the electrifying energy that comes with it. I couldn’t be more excited and honored to perform the national anthem and am looking forward to seeing everyone there and experiencing my first big Race Day!”