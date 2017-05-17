2nd annual memorial ride planned for New Castle fire victims

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — Brayden and Darla Dale know too much about loss.

Last February, Jenna Dale, 4, Brayden’s daughter and Darla’s granddaughter, was killed in a fire. So was Mike Dale, Brayden’s dad and Darla’s husband.

“Jenna loved everything,” said Darla, “She was just full of life and everywhere she went she touched somebody’s heart.”

“Most of all he loved his kids and his grandkids,” she added about Mike.

Last year, they held a memorial motorcycle ride to raise money to build a playground in Jenna’s name. A few months ago, it was finished.

“It feels amazing that you know that part of Jenna is here,” Darla said as she sat in front of the playground.

Now, they are on a new mission: to create a scholarship fund in Jenna and Mike’s name.

“Jenna was getting ready to start kindergarten, and Mike loved kids, Mike’s world revolved around kids so we thought that would be a good way to honor them,” said Darla.

To raise the money, they are holding the 2nd Annual Holding Hands in Heaven Memorial Ride on Saturday, May 20. The same day as Jenna’s 6th birthday.

Registration starts at 10:00 a.m. at the Chug a Lug Pub in Cambridge City. It will cost $20 per bike or car and $5 per passenger.

They will be making stops at Brown Jug Tavern, Ron De Voo and Scooters before returning to Chug a Lug Pub.

There will be live music, food, door prizes, and an auction.