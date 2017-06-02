Forsythia Drive triple homicide: ‘I’m just in state of shock’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With the yellow tape clear and flashing lights gone, the only people who answered at the Higgins home were a cleaning crew.

Police do not believe this triple murder on the east side was random, according to an IMPD commander, but detectives are still looking for whoever is responsible and have not released a suspect description.

Police chose not to disclose how the victims died, and the Marion County coroner is still awaiting autopsy results. Officers found the bodies Thursday morning inside a home in the 1800 block of Forsythia Drive.

The victims are 64-year-old Mark Higgins, his 34-year-old son Keith Higgins and 34-year-old Jessica Carte.

A team of officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were back in the neighborhood Friday to walk the block and talk to neighbors. An IMPD spokesman said the department is trying to reassure the neighborhood that police are prepared to protect them.

The tragedy is still stuck in Susan Horton’s head — she lived across the street from the Higgins.

“It’s unbelievable, just unbelievable,” Horton said. “Mark was a nice, friendly person. Always willing to help. Just an ordinary common worker like the rest of us.”

A cleaning crew moved in and out of the Higgins home Friday morning. The crew said no one was home at the residence.

Mark did not show up to work Thursday morning, so a relative went to check on him and called the police. Detectives found the bodies of Mark, Keith and Jessica Carte. Family friends said Carte was Keith’s girlfriend.

“I’m just in a state of shock. We could not believe it because things like that have never gone on here,” Horton said.

IMPD said, at least in the last year, they’d never been called to the Higgins’ home before Thursday.

Detectives found no signs of forced entry.

Police spent a few hours Thursday searching for a 2002 Red Monte Carlo that officers said was taken from the Forsythia home. A patrolman found the car just before 5 p.m.

No one was inside the car. Police have not revealed if they found any evidence inside.