INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to a new survey, Well Fargo is the least respected company in America.

Due to scandals over fake customers accounts, the business is even less respected than tobacco and cable companies.

Google occupies the top spot in the survey as the nation’s most respected firm.

Apple and Amazon are the second and third most respected businesses in America, according to Barron’s survey.

To see where other companies fell in the survey, click here.