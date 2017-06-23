IND flight bound for Atlanta makes emergency stop in Tennessee

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A flight bound from Indianapolis for Atlanta made an emergency landing at Tri-Cities Airport on Friday night.

The Delta flight was diverted to the airport in Blountville, which is about 100 miles northeast of Knoxville, Tenn.

Airport spokesperson Kristie Haulsee said emergency crews were responding to a report of a Delta flight that needed to make a landing due to smoke in the cockpit. No additional information on injuries or the plane’s condition were immediately available.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the flight has landed safely at the airport around 5:40 p.m.

The following is a statement from the FAA:

Delta 1534, an MD88, declared an emergency after the crew reported smoke in the cockpit and cabin and is diverting to Tri-Cities Airport. The flight departed Indianapolis International Airport and was headed to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Update to follow upon landing.”

Sullivan County Emergency Management Director Jim Bean told us emergency crews were sent to the airport where they were standing by to respond.