Middletown police seek missing ‘at-risk’ foster child

MIDDLETOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Middletown Police Department is search for a missing 18-year-old “at risk” child who jumped from the bedroom of his foster parent’s home Monday night.

The white boy is 5-foot-5 and 120 pounds, has red hair and wears leg braces. He was last seen around 7:30 p.m. at his home in the 1400 block of Congress Street on the city’s southwest side. He was wearing a white tank top and blue jeans. Police said they learned of his disappearance around 9 p.m.

No photo of the child was immediately available.

Anyone with information should call 911 or Middletown police at (765) 354-2281.