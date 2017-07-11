Yellow, blush and denim – color trends for diamonds

Need an excuse to buy a diamond? How about just an “I love myself” gift? Megan Crabtree, VP of Diamonds Direct Indianapolis, says that’s entirely acceptable! On today’s Indy Style, she shows us some of the latest trends in diamonds from JCK Las Vegas, the jewelry industry’s premier event held every year.

-Some of the trends emerging from the show include:

Yellow gold fashion pieces

Blush colors – Rose gold, morganite

Denim” colored stones – topaz

Vintage/ art deco bridal

Bezel set jewelry

–This weekend we’re having our Tacori Trunk Show Event July 14 – 16. Tacori is one of the designers we carry in our stores. They will be bringing some exclusive designer jewelry pieces, and it’s a great opportunity to take advantage of special financing options available that weekend. This is a popular event for us, so appointments are encouraged.

-The most popular time to get engaged is just a few months away so it’s never too late to start shopping for that engagement ring. 90% of the engagement rings we sell are custom-made and take 4-6 weeks to create, so it’s always a good idea to start shopping and getting ideas early.

-When ring shopping, be sure to consider the warranties and other policies being offered to you.

At Diamonds Direct we offer a lifetime warranty so if you lose a side diamond we’re going to replace it for free. We also clean, size and check your ring for free throughout the lifetime. Not all jewelry stores offer that and it can save you money over time.

We also have a 110% upgrade policy for rings purchased at Diamonds Direct. This means you can trade your ring in and receive 110% of the value. This is a great option if you want to upgrade during a milestone anniversary, or we sometimes have guys come in and the wedding fell through. Down the road they don’t want to give the same ring to another woman but they CAN come in and get a new one and not lose any money.

-Diamonds Direct just merged with our sister company Distinctive Diamonds. The store, which has been in Indy since 2004, has the same staff, but this merger will enable us to carry an even larger selection of diamonds. Plus, we are able to cut out the middleman and keep prices lower since they have staff inside the world diamond exchange that purchase their diamonds directly.

