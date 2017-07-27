Local restaurants compete in burger battle to help children around the world

The burger battle is on… for an incredible cause!! We go head to head with Weber Grill and Four Day Ray ahead of the 5th Annual Indy Burger Battle. Check it out!

Event: Building Tomorrow’s 5th Annual Indy Burger Battle present by Red Gold

Date: August 5th

Location: West Block of Georgia Street

Time: VIP entrance at 12p; General admission 1p

Ticket Price: VIP $50; General admission: $30 online and $35 at the gate; Children: $10

Website: www.IndyBurgerBattle.com

World Food Championships

The People’s Choice (chosen by attendees) and Critics’ Choice (chosen by local celebrity judges) winners receive tickets to compete in the World Food Championships in Alabama

Celebrity Judges

Judges include Olympic diver Amy Cozad, NUVO’s Cavan McGinsie, and more!

The Cause

Indianapolis-based Building Tomorrow envisions a world where every child with a desire to learn has a safe, permanent, and local place to do so. Building Tomorrow provides access to quality education in East Africa, with 46 open primary schools and 12 under construction.

2016 Indy Burger Battle Winners

Weber Grill: People’s Choice

Flamme Burger: Critic’s Choice

Burger Recipes

Weber Grill Restaurant

Pastrami Burger: Charcoal grilled angus beef patty, smoked brisket, pastrami, shredded iceberg lettuce, house-made thousand island dressing, havarti cheese on rye bread.

*Weber Grill was the People’s Choice winner last year and is located downtown.

Four Day Ray

Two-Bacon BBQ Cheeseburger: Lamb bacon/jowl bacon, Fair Oaks Farms 2YR cheddar, chipotle BBQ sauce, crispy onions, lettuce, tomato and onion.

*Four Day Ray is located in Fishers and is also a brewery partner. Their burger is paired with Identity Crisis drink

Building Tomorrow’s 5th Annual Indy Burger Battle, presented by Red Gold, will be held on Saturday, August 5th from 1p to 4p on Georgia Street (West Block). Restaurants from all over Indianapolis will create their own unique burger to serve as sliders, and you get to try each of them to decide whose is the most scrumptious (all tickets include 1 slider from each participating restaurant and a complimentary pint of beer for 21+ guests). At the end of the day, your vote will determine the People’s Choice winner and local celebrity judges will determine the Critics’ Choice winner to crown Indy’s Best Burger and send the competitors on to the World Food Championships! We hope you’ll join us in enjoying a beautiful summer day outside on Georgia Street in Downtown Indianapolis with friends, music, beer/refreshments and the best burgers around! Purchase your tickets online before they’re gone! www.IndyBurgerBattle.com

All proceeds benefit Building Tomorrow! Indianapolis-based Building Tomorrow envisions a world where every child with a desire to learn has a safe, permanent, and local place to do so.

To learn more, visit:

Tickets and event info: www.IndyBurgerBattle.com

Proceeds benefit Building Tomorrow: www.buildingtomorrow.org

Building Tomorrow Twitter: @BldgTomorrow

Facebook page: facebook.com/buildingtomorrow