Local art exhibit highlights local steampunk and fantasy art work

It’s a collection of steampunk and fantasy artwork and YOU have a chance to see it all come together in an upcoming art exhibit!
Gary Lynn, Owner of Acceleration Art & Photography Gallery, and Brinton Farrand, Featured Artist of the Mad Scientists Society Art Exhibit, show off their amazing creations and tell us how we can get a glimpse of their work, all in one place.
Acceleration Art & Photography Gallery located in Fountain Square
Mad Scientists Society art exhibit in August
To learn more, visit:
Gallery Facebook: Acceleration Art & Photography
Artist website: www.farrandfineart.com