FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – A date has been announced for the grand opening of the Fishers Ikea.

According to a social media post from the town of Fishers, the grand opening is set for Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 9 a.m.

The company recently held a job fair a few weeks ago to hire hundreds of employees.

The store will be located along I-69 at 116th Street in Fishers.