New music festival at fair features Hoosier acts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana State Fair has added to the list of Hoosier musicians celebrated at the fairgrounds.

For the first time, the annual fair is devoting an entire day to homegrown music acts.

Part of the fair’s finale spotlight will shine on the Free Stage on Saturday, August 19 when space is reserved for bands, musicians and singer-songwriters who call Indiana home.

“We’re always excited to tell that story, whether it be from agriculture, from the musicians or any business,” fair marketing director, Anna Whelchel said. “Here at the fair, we’re always dedicated to telling the Hoosier story and celebrating it.”

The lineup is headlined by The Why Store led by Chris Shaffer who has been well known on the Indiana music scene since joining the band in 1989 at Ball State University.

The regular price of fair admission will get concert goers into the Indiana Music Festival.

Shaffer sees the opportunity as a time to spend with The Why Store’s statewide fan base and newcomers alike.

“I always told myself that if I’m going to be blessed enough to play my music; if I can just play for one person and they’re out there listening then I’m going to win them over. I’m going to give them my all,” Shaffer said.

Click here for the festival’s lineup and schedule.