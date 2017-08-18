The Film Yap reviews The Hitman’s Bodyguard and more

The summer blockbuster season may be about over, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still some great films in theaters. The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd tells us what’s worth spending our $$$ on:

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds do the buddy-spy thing in this action/comedy that’s plenty of fun but not terribly original.”

Wind River

Jeremy Renner and Elisabeth Olsen play a hunter and an FBI agent, respectively, who team up to solve a mysterious murder on a Native American reservation in this tense, effective drama.”

Brigsby Bear

One of the oddest, and oddly satisfying experiences at the cinema this year. A man/boy obsessed with a kids’ TV show must learn to integrate himself into a greater world he has never known.”

Logan Lucky

Director Stephen Soderbergh officially unretires with this Southern-fried comedy caper about a bunch of lowlifes looking to rob a NASCAR race track. With Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Daniel Craig, Riley Keough.”

City of Ghosts

This documentary looks at a group of Syrian people who banded together to form a media/activist group to expose the evil acts of ISIS in their homeland.”

Alien: Covenant

It’s essentially a reprise of the old “space adventurers go where they shouldn’t and get their faces eaten by alien critters” shtick. Stream It.”

