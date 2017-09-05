19-year-old apprehended following SWAT standoff on city’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 19-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday morning following an hour long standoff with SWAT officials.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. in the 2800 block of El Lago North Drive in the Stone Lake Lodge Apartments when officials were looking to apprehend 19-year-old Santori Dorsey on theft and fraud charges.

Officials were able to gain entry into the apartment and found that Dorsey retreated into a bedroom and refused to come out. He’d later surrender to police after just over an hour.

SWAT officials were assisted by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in the standoff.

No injuries were reported in the incident.