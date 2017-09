INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — MyINDY-TV 23 will once again be hosting ACC college football games this fall.

The first two games on the schedule have already been announced.

MyINDY TV-23 will air Saturday ACC Football games at noon through Nov. 25.

Florida State will host the University of Louisiana Monroe on Sept. 9, and North Carolina State will host Furman University on Sept. 16.

This is the 3rd year MyINDY-TV 23 has broadcast these games. Future games will be announced at a later date.